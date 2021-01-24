Carson City birth announcements for January 7 to 14, 2021

To Dylynn Carter and Tallon Marshall of Mound House, Adaven Kathryn Marshall, born Jan. 7, 2021, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Alyssa Bispo and Kooper Van Worth of Carson City, Blayke Riley Bispo-Van Worth, born Jan. 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Maria Meza Martinez of Carson City, Leslie Marie Ortega, born Jan. 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds.

To Brianna and Hartley Preston of Gardnerville, Lucia Rose Preston, born Jan. 12, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Brianna Snooks and Tyler Charles of Carson City, Avalynn Stevie Grace Charles, born Jan. 13, 2021, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Georgina Henderson and Forrest Contreras of Sparks, Trenton Ray Contreras, born Jan. 14, 2021, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.