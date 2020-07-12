Carson City birth announcements for June 8 to July 1, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Laura Musgrave and Franklin Laidiey of Carson City, Kalena Genee Malia Laidiey, born June 8, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Rachel and Jacob Abell of Reno, Francis Anthony Abell, born June 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Melissa Thompson and Keith Miller of Carson City, Cooper James Miller, born June 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Dahnleeahn and Vincent Ortez of Dayton, Zaylynn LeeAnn Ortez, born June 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Heather Axelrod and Justin Sand of Zephyr Cove, Owen Carter Sand, born June 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Sandy Rosales and Edwin Colon-Negron of Coleville, David Victor Colon, born June 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Bianca Miranda and Tyler Gerber-Winn of Carson City, born June 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Alexis Giannone and Andrew Cavaness of Dayton, Lainey Trace Cavaness, born June 15, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Barbara Ente and Cody Trotts of Silver Springs, William Hendrix Trotts, born June 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Brenda Daly and Garrett Florea of Dayton, Wayne Garrett Florea, born June 15, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Kathie Bonta and Richard Diaz of Yerington, Cashden Lee Diaz, born June 16, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Bailey and Raymond Painter, Jr., of Carson City, Donzia Flora Amelie Painter, born June 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Katherine Irvin and Cole Drapeau of Washoe Valley, Athena Katherine Drapeau, born June 17, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Nicole and Christy Moore of Carson City, Brody Garrett Turner Moore, born June 23, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Miranda Brown and Joseph Runge of Carson City, Kainani Ann Runge, born June 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Andreah and Randy Atkinson of Carson City, Emmitt Scot Atkinson, born June 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Katelynn Lewis and Clayton Clark of Gardnerville, Keegan Danger James Clark, born June 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Yelenz Quiroz and Zachary Vannucci of Carson City, Amora Rayne Quiroz-Vannucci, born June 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Rebecca and Nathan Minnis of Minden, Kenadee Kathleen Grace Minnis, born June 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Amanda Gangwish and Brandon Brady of Minden, Acelyn Mae Brady, born June 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Amy Tyler and Waylon Fillmore of Carson City, Ayla Norrine Fillmore, born June 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Hope Roach and Kenneth Stott, Jr., of Carson City, Dallas Rose Stott, born June 25, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Bryonna Beisner and Steven Laiso-Neufeld of Sparks, Ezekiel Aurelius Neufeld, born June 26, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jessica Branco of Carson City, Lilith Rose Branco, born June 26, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Devonie Downs of Gardnerville, Jackson William Downs, born June 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Darunee and Patiphan Smith of Zephyr Cove, Nicole Ann Smith, born June 27, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Cheoree McIntosh-Baroni and Roger Danella of Carson City, Averie Lynn Danella, born June 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Taylor and Cory Allison of Dayton, Ara James Allison, born June 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Amy Palmer and Lucas St. Clair of Mound House, Rory Patrick St. Clair, born June 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Tiffany Fritsche and Joshua Costa of Gardnerville, Savannah Elizabeth Costa, born June 28, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Stephanie and Mark Vargas of Carson City, Jonah Anthony Vargas, born July 1, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sadie and Jeffrey Cummins, Jr., of Genoa, Lila Dawn Cummins, born July 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.