Carson City birth announcements for March 12 to March 26, 2020
Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Jyoti and Amit Kataria of Dayton, Anvi Kataria, born March 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Jade Goulet and Jeffrey Cobb of Carson City, Julianus Amoni Noel Cobb, born March 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Ashley and Brett Allen of Carson City, Dawson Nicholas Allen, born March 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Crystal Jimenez Zarate and Jaime Jimenez of Carson City, Sebastian Martin Jimenez, born March 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Harmony Dearman of Carson City, Jensen Ray Elsworth, born March 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Amy and Justin Scullen of Carson City, Alenna Louise Scullen, born March 19, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Wendy Vazquez and Todd Holdren of Carson City, James Patrick Holdren-Vasquez, born March 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Danielle and Daniel Rausch of Gardnerville, Kelsey Rausch, born March 19, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Johanna and Carson Cardinal of Carson City, Daxton John Cardinal, born March 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.
To Kelly Lopez and Lonnie Hatcher of Reno, Ellie Rae Hatcher, born March 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Sarah and Avery Day of Minden, Gavin Schrock Day, born March 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Kayla and Sean Costella of Carson City, Louie Daniel Costella, born March 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Danelle and Jack Curry of Gardnerville, Steele Anthony Curry, born March 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Kaitlyn Hall and Anthony Mariskanish of Carson City, Jackson Stephen Mariskanish, born March 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.