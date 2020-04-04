Carson City birth announcements for March 12 to March 26, 2020

Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Jyoti and Amit Kataria of Dayton, Anvi Kataria, born March 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jade Goulet and Jeffrey Cobb of Carson City, Julianus Amoni Noel Cobb, born March 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Ashley and Brett Allen of Carson City, Dawson Nicholas Allen, born March 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Crystal Jimenez Zarate and Jaime Jimenez of Carson City, Sebastian Martin Jimenez, born March 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Harmony Dearman of Carson City, Jensen Ray Elsworth, born March 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Amy and Justin Scullen of Carson City, Alenna Louise Scullen, born March 19, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Wendy Vazquez and Todd Holdren of Carson City, James Patrick Holdren-Vasquez, born March 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Danielle and Daniel Rausch of Gardnerville, Kelsey Rausch, born March 19, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Johanna and Carson Cardinal of Carson City, Daxton John Cardinal, born March 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Kelly Lopez and Lonnie Hatcher of Reno, Ellie Rae Hatcher, born March 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Sarah and Avery Day of Minden, Gavin Schrock Day, born March 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Kayla and Sean Costella of Carson City, Louie Daniel Costella, born March 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Danelle and Jack Curry of Gardnerville, Steele Anthony Curry, born March 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Kaitlyn Hall and Anthony Mariskanish of Carson City, Jackson Stephen Mariskanish, born March 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.