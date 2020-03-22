Carson City birth announcements for March 2-11, 2020
Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Jasmine Meyer and John Michalek of Carson City, Logan Kelly Michalek, born March 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces
To Amanda Smith and Nicholas Kleine of Carson City, Oakley Jean Kleine, born March 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces
To Kami Knox and David Paganini of Gardnerville, Anthony Michael Paganini, born March 4, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 pounces
To Bambi and Travis Anderson of Fallon, Harley Travis Antony Anderson, born March 7, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces
To Rachelle and Joshua Sheehan of Minden, Mickey Alden Sheehan, born March 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces
To Tiffany and Michael Rankin of Carson City, Michael James Rankin, Jr., born March 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces
To Alyss and Sean Evans of Carson City, Elliott Gentry Evans, born March 9, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces
To Mercedes and Cody Turnbough of Carson City, Weldon Homer Turnbough, born March 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces
To Calie and Michael Dunn of Gardnerville, Conor Michael Dunn, born March 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces
To Sara and Joseph Machado of Carson City, Olivia Isabella Machado, born March 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces
To Katie Quarisa and Christopher Fritz of Reno, Amelia Gail Fritz, born March 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces
To Hollie Peterson and Joshua Hayes of Carson City, Analeigha Marion Ray Hayes, born March 10, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces
To Amber and Levi Grabow of Carson City, Dean Thomas Grabow, born March 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces