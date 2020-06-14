Carson City birth announcements for May 14 to June 4, 2020
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Taylor Stokes and Jeffrey Chung of Carson City, Jackson Kenneth Chung, born May 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Patricia Manyose and Cameron Osborne of Dayton, Priscilla Jean Osborne, born May 14, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Taya and Jeremiah Drew of Minden, Hayes Michael Lawrence Drew, born May 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Rachael and Ryan Evanson of Minden, Ellie Orion Evanson, born May 16, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Lori Smith and Greg Taylor of Minden, Nola Dee Taylor, born May 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Allyson Herkenrath of Gardnerville, Sawyer Lee Herkenrath, born May 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Allyson Herkenrath of Gardnerville, Cashtyn Charles Herkenrath, born May 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Jennifer Jorgensen and Rechab Dowding of Winnemucca, Raymond Jan Dowding, born June 1, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Mykela Green of Dayton, Julian Remy Ken Lewis, born June 3, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Alexandra and Christopher Johnson of Dayton, Ella Marie Johnson, born June 4, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.