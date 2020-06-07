Carson City birth announcements for May 6 to May 13, 2020

Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Stephany Loza-Franco and James Patten of Dayton, Logan James Patten, born May 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Gabriela and Jonathan Diaz of Carson City, Aria Everleigh Diaz, born May 6, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Tara Silsby and Vladislav Lapshin of Dayton, Remington Haze Lapshin, born May 10, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Ashley and Christopher Skelley of Carson City, Rose Marie Skelley, born May 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Michelle and Kevin Fox of Minden, Julia Lee Fox, born May 11, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Valentina Borisyuk and Jonathan Remien of Gardnerville, born May 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kasey and Seth Ryan of Dayton, Henry Benjamin Ryan, born May 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jennifer Hood and Andrew Penrose of Reno, Leo Andrew Penrose, born May 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.