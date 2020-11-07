Carson City birth announcements for October 8 to 29, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Elizabeth Garcia of Wellington, Charlette May Kaecker, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Amanda and Benjamin Robinson of Carson City, Jonah McArthur Robinson, born Oct. 16, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Julia and Jeremiah Teeter of Carson City, Sebastian Aaron Teeter, born Oct. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Lynette Stewart and Lee Polson of Carson City, Owen Levi Polson, born Oct. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Amanda Liddicoat and Chase Rowe of Carson City, Hannah Elise Liddicoat, born Oct. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Melissa and Almon Coats of Carson City, Murphy Alita Coats, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Kimberly and Andrew Tucker of Carson City, Soren Jon Tucker, born Oct. 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Lauren and Michael Taylor of Carson City, Josephine Annabelle Taylor, born Oct. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Angelic Davis and Timothy Howard of Carson City, Chloe Denise Howard, born Oct. 21, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 pounds.

To Ashley Blackwood and Gerardo Magallon Jr., Mia Esther Magallon, born Oct. 22, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Savannah Hash and Christopher Englehardt of Gardnerville, EmmaLynn Leiannah Lizbeth Hash, born Oct. 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jaspreet and Gursharan Gill of Carson City, Ajeet Singh Gill, born Oct. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Tiffany Robinson and Henry Gerling of Gardnerville, Gray Arthur Gerling, born Oct. 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Ariel Nagel and Brandon Brown of Sun Valley, Jackson Jay Brown, born Oct. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Leslee Border and Parker Heckert of Fallon, Parker Eugene Heckert Jr., born Oct. 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.