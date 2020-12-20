Carson City birth announcements November 12 to December 3, 2020

To Stephany and Orlando Mejia of Topaz, Romel Cy Mejia, born Nov. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Lauren and Robert Hernandez of Minden, Axel James Hernandez, born Nov. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Samantha Dressler and Ruben Gonzales of Gardnerville, Elias Ruben Gonzales, born Nov. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Christiane Manliquez and Jeston Dayrit of Gardnerville, Isaiah Manliquez Dayrit, born Nov. 13, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Nicole Joy and Tucker Holmes of Gardnerville, Liam Rock Holmes, born Nov. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Lindsey Caven-McCubbin and Colin McCubbin of Minden, Haddie Lorain McCubbin, born Nov. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Megan and David Hoskin of Gardnerville, Finn Elizabeth Jane Hoskin, born Nov. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Olivia and Robert McFadden of Carson City, Raegan Ainsley McFadden, born Nov. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Karly and Patrick Francis of Carson City, Jacob Edward Francis, born Dec. 3, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.