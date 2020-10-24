Carson City birth announcements September 19 to October 15, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Olga and Mario Walther of Yerington, Otto James Walther, born Sept. 19, 2020, weighing 9 pounds.

To Elizabeth and Brandon Robinson of Carson City, Dorothy Bertrand Robinson, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Christi Crozier and Cody Begovich of Gardnerville, Stetson Lee Begovich, born Sept. 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Cecelia and Tyler Fritts of Silver Springs, Haisley Lynn Fritts, born Sept. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Savannah and Jordan Adelman of Fernley, Liam Bradley Adelman, born Sept. 30, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Anna Craig and Emilio Armstrong of Carson City, Theia Elise Armstrong, born Oct. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Angela Barrett and Ryan Villalobos of Gardnerville, Ava Elisabeth Villalobos, born Oct. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds.

To Emily and Nicholas Ryan of Carson City, Chloe Rainier Ryan, born Oct. 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Hope Baldwinson and Devante Vazquez of Carson City, Alexia Millini Vazquez, born Oct. 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Aubrey Karsemeyer and Logan Foster of Carson City, Landon James Daniele Foster, born Oct. 4, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Angelica Ruiz and Moises Ruiz-Montes of Carson City, Roman Ruiz, born Oct. 5, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Nichole and Brian Johnson of Gardnerville, Kate Nichole Johnson, born Oct. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Victoria Tovar and Diego Tovar Rodriguez of Wellington, Zoey Elena Tovar, born Oct. 7, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Katrina and Danny Stallings of Stagecoach, Tayanna Rose Stallings, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Jennifer and Damon Reyes of Carson City, Maverick Michael Reyes, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Liyanis and Ricky Hernandez of Carson City, Mathew Anthony Hernandez, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Brittany and Thomas Perez of Dayton, Thomas Kylar Perez II, born Oct. 9, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Erika and Vencint Maes of Carson City, Elijah Dennis Maes, born Oct. 10, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Jae and Craig Armstrong of Minden, Dylen Dee Armstrong, born Oct. 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Cassandra and Cyrus Kwong of Reno, Jax Carter Kwong, born Oct. 11, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Michelle and Jeffrey Ryburn of Carson City, Kelcee Nicole Ryburn, born Oct. 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Brittany and Dylan Brantley of Wellington, Garrett Alexander Brantley, born Oct. 12, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Colleen and Jason Clow of Carson City, Charlotte Louise Clow, born Oct. 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Julia Murillo-Dominguez and Arunlfo Becerra Corona, Zaery Aileen Becerra Murillo, born Oct. 13, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jennifer and Colter Rynerson of Carson City, Hudson Deane Rynerson, born Oct. 14, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To September and Nicholas Williams, Rhydian Leonidas Williams, born Oct. 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.