Carson City births for August 5 to 27, 2020

Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Caillah Lott and Joseph Chandler of Carson City, June Monroe Chandler, born Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Arionna Cox and Brandon Davenport of Gardnerville, Jaxson Roy Davenport, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Megan Scheid and Shawn Stoebe of Mound House, Kennedee Raeann Scheid-Stoebe, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Hollie and Zand Pfarr of Carson City, Madelyn Rose Pfarr, born Aug. 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Carolina Cruz and Morgan Dickens, Aria Journey Dickens-Cruz, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Stevie and Derrick DeSomber of Silver Springs, Raelyn Rose James DeSomber, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Krista and Joseph Chmura of Gardnerville, Connor James Chmura, born Aug. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Victoria Simcoe and David Higgins of Carson City, Ryla Jayde Higgins, born Aug. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To LaQuinta Williams and Ronald Moore, Maliki Kekoa O’Kekai Moore, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Cheryl and Aaron Cook of Fallon, Jael Adi Cook, born Aug. 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Rebecca and Wesley Coons of Dayton, Quinton Daniel Coons, born Aug. 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Megan and Derek Rush of Carson City, Scarlett Lillian Rush, born Aug. 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds.

To Montana Christian and James Duggan of Carson City, Gabriel Lane Duggan, born Aug. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Christina and Gideon Fend of Fernley, Ensley Everly Faye Fend, born Aug. 18, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Tabitha Johnson-Emhoolah and Brian Palacios of Fallon, Alina Marie Johnson-Palacios, born Aug. 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Amanda Aguilar and Frankie Benitez of Gardnerville, Andraya Marie Benitez-Aguilar, born Aug. 21, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Chantae Flamer and Nicholas Boyd of Carson City, Dominick Shylo Boyd, born Aug. 22, 2020, weighing 2 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Kierstyn and Jacob Marsh of Gardnerville, Lincoln Jeffrey Marsh, born Aug. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Leeann and Noah Walker of Carson City, Levi Edgar Walker, born Aug. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jessica and Jake Diaz of Gardnerville, Jaxon James Diaz, born Aug. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Samantha Bergman and Vincent Ugalde of Silver Springs, Kathryn Jane Ugalde, born Aug. 25, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Cora Jeffreys-Moffett and Trevor Voight of Carson City, Holden Anthony Charles Voight, born Aug. 26, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Rachel and Michael Maiello of Carson City, Ravenna Bijou Maiello, born Aug. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Amy Copeland and Michael Neumann of Carson City, Logan Matthew Allen Neumann, born Aug. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.