Carson City Board of Supervisors accepting applications for Ward 3 seat

Applications for appointment to the Board of Supervisors as Ward 3 Supervisor are now available.

To be considered for appointment, the candidate must: (a) be an actual and bona fide resident of Carson City for at least six months immediately preceding the date of appointment; (b) be qualified elector in Carson City; (c) be a resident of Ward 3; and (d) not be in office as a Carson City official in any other capacity at the time of appointment.

Application Packets may be obtained from the Carson City website at carson.org/ward3 or the Carson City Executive Offices at 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, (775) 887-2100. Applications must be submitted online at carson.org/ward3 or delivered to the office.

The application is deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 9.

The seat will become vacant in January a day before the current Ward 3 supervisor, Lori Bagwell, assumes the office of Carson City mayor. Bagwell ran and won the mayor’s race in the primary when she garnered more than 50 percent of the vote. The appointed supervisor will serve the two years left on Bagwell’s term as supervisor.