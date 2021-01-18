Carson City Board of Supervisors to meet Thursday

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 in Robert Crowell Board Room of the Carson City Community Center.

The board:

• Will hear an update on federal legislation from the Porter Group.

• Appoint three members to the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee.

• Appoint three members to the Carson City Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee.

• Hear a presentation from Bob Hastings at the Western Nevada Development District about the Economic and Resiliency Plan/Project and its response to COVID-19.

• Decide whether to accept a $70,000 grant to help fund a behavioral health peace officer position.

• Appoint three members to the Carson City Board of Equalization.

• Decide whether to allow Carson City Public Works to increase its purchasing power by $100,000 to purchase sodium hypochlorite (bleach) for use at the wastewater treatment plant.

• Decide whether to award a contract to USA Scales, Quality Scales Unlimited for $153,549 to install three truck scales at the Carson City Landfill.

• Decide whether to cash match a grant from the Nevada Department of Wildlife to fund improvements to the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range. The board would have to approve $12,445.93 in order to receive $112,013.37 from NDOW.

• Decide whether to augment and amend the Carson City fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

The board will then convene as the Redevelopment Authority.

As the redevelopment authority, the board will decide:

• Whether to augment and amend the Carson City Redevelopment Authority fiscal year budget

The board will then continue as the Board of Supervisors and:

• Hear the second reading on an ordinance changing the zoning from general commercial to limited industrial on a property on 900 Mallory Way.

• Discuss and possible action on the annual Master Plan report. State law requires the Planning Commission to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding implementation of the Master Plan. The report includes information regarding past, current and future Master Plan implementation actions for the board’s consideration in setting goals and work programs for 2021.

• Decide whether to approve the final map for the Little Lane Village project. The project calls for 44 residential lots. The board granted approval of a tentative map on Sept. 19, 2019.

• Decide whether to ratify a grant application to the Nevada Housing Division of the Department of Business and Industry for $195,131 to help continue funding a shelter for homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19; and pay rent for three portable restrooms and pay for cleaning since restrooms in most public places and parks were required to close.

• And for discussion and possible action regard directives and recommendations concerning departmental and staff functions in Carson City under current emergency powers due to COVID-19.

The meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Jan. 20 or during the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the meeting number 146 641 6463. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=74088.