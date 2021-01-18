Carson City breaks Winter Reading Challenge record

The Carson City Library recently held its Books Like Us: Winter Reading Challenge.

The Carson City Library announced a record year for the Books Like Us: Winter Reading Challenge. Carson City patrons were challenged to read 75,000 minutes between Dec. 19 and Jan. 10.

“When we saw how much reading was being logged, we couldn’t believe it,” said Maria Klesta, Carson City Library’s Creative Learning manager. “Carson City just stepped right over that goal and continued up to 197,182 – almost triple the challenged minutes!”

In addition to blasting past the community reading goal, a record number of Carson City patrons signed up, and twice as many completed the challenge over last year.

Patrons who read 15 hours during the challenge were entered to win a grand prize in their age group. Grand prize raffle winners were chosen via an online drawing and awarded by age group: 0-5, 6-11, 12-17 and 18+. The more hours read, the more tickets earned. All time tracking and ticket collection is done via an online app called Beanstack.

The next challenge will start June 12 for Carson City Library’s Summer Learning Challenge. Residents who would like to participate are encouraged to watch the library’s website for more information at http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org.

Carson City residents can check out items through the library’s curbside service or take advantage of the library’s new 24-hour book locker. To find out more about library services, call 775-283-7590 or email curbside@carsoncitylibrary.org.