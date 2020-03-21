Carson City businesses adjusting to new safety standards for service

A closed sign hangs on the front door of Kaleidoscope in downtown Carson City on Friday.

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

Carson City businesses have felt the impact of COVID-19 and the governor’s orders for non-essential businesses to close to help slow the pandemic.

Some restaurants, such as Pizza Factory, that offer delivery and pickup are still managing to survive while other businesses have been forced to temporarily close their doors until further directions are given.

Darren Maxfield, owner of Pizza Factory, said the first few days have been positive for his company, despite having to close the dine-in portion of the restaurant.

“Fortunately, we are allowed to be open,” said Maxfield. “Thus far, I would say for our business it has been a positive impact. We’ve got a lot of pickups and a lot of deliveries.”

The lunchtime rush has been slower without the dine-in option, but Maxfield thinks the adjustments they’ve made have worked during a time of uncertainty.

Maxfield hasn’t had to shorten hours or close and said he is considering adding another delivery driver to match demand for orders.

“I just wait to see what we’re told we can and can’t do. I really, really feel terrible for those businesses that are forced to close,” said Maxfield.

Other local eateries and breweries have had to adjust their business structure with safety precautions as well.

So Juicy, Shoe Tree Brewing Co., and Scoups have all shifted to pickup and delivery options to try to continue serving their customer base.

Other businesses are following similar safety precautions while keeping their front doors open, like CV Accounting.

Owner Drew Aguilar said he is abiding by safety regulations and allowing employees to work from home while keeping less than 10 people in the office at any one time.

Aguilar spent this past week with one eye on the news and one ear on the phone with customers, changing scheduled meetings to be over the phone instead of in person.

“I give them the option to not come in, if they don’t feel comfortable coming in during this time,” said Aguilar. “We’re transforming appointments to phone or by drop off. So, I’m not meeting with people face-to-face.”

As of now, Aguilar doesn’t plan to change his hours during tax season, but he said he will wait to see if more precaution is recommended by the government.

Other local business make adjustments to keep serving community

So Juicy has closed its dining room, but will be partnering with Grubhub and Uber Eats to get deliveries to customers.

“Although our dining room is currently closed, you are still more than welcome to enjoy our products! You can order online, call in your order or come in and order. You are also more than welcome to call when you arrive and we will bring your order out to you,” read the sign on So Juicy’s front door.

Shoe Tree Brewing is offering curbside pickup for those looking to continue supporting the brewery.

Shoe Tree also announced it will be working with Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint to offer special promotions.

According to Shoe Tree’s Facebook page, pickup times will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and interested customers can call or text orders to 775-301-9166.

Scoups is offering curbside service Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with ice cream, hot dogs, salads and bratwurst. According to Scoups Facebook page, the company will not be serving soup.

“If you miss us as much as we miss you guys, please come on by, give us a call, and we will bring it out to you! Just a friendly reminder that we love and appreciate all of you, that being said, we will continue to provide a clean/safe environment.”