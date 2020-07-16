Carson City businesses fined for COVID-19 safety measure failures

Corona virus disease COVID-19 medical web banner with SARS-CoV-2 virus molecule and text on a white background. Horizontal vector illustration

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations fined both Carson City Walmarts, the Jacks Valley Road Home Depot and the Dayton Grocery Outlet for violations with COVID-19 safety measures.

Nevada OSHA in a Thursday press release said the Carson City stores were all fined $8,675.

“In addition to the citation, a notice was provided to each business indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements,” a press release said.

“The citations were issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both the initial observation and a follow up visit. Employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.”

Follow up visits have been conducted at 192 businesses where Nevada OSHA officials found that 93 percent of those locations are now in compliance.

Since initial observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 2,257 business establishments in northern and southern Nevada. As of July 15, the overall compliance rate for all business sectors statewide stood at 82 percent, with an 86 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 80 percent in the south.

A wide range of business establishments have been visited including large and small retail, financial institutions, gaming, gyms, bars and restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies and automobile sales and service. Initial visits include checks for compliance with all published directives and guidance, including industry-specific guidance issued under the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Businesses with the lowest rates of compliance include:

Water parks, 5 observations: 40 percent compliance

Casino-hotel pools, 28 observations: 54 percent compliance

Bars and restaurant lounges, 303 observations: 59 percent compliance

Home improvement, 40 observations: 68 percent compliance

Pools, 12 observations: 75 percent compliance