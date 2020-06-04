Carson City cancels July 4 fireworks

Carson City’s Fourth of July fireworks and carnival have been canceled and may be moved to Labor Day weekend.

The event, now in its 28th year, is hosted as a fundraiser for Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., with the support of the city.

“It was a difficult decision to come to. Unfortunately, in discussing the limitations for gatherings due to COVID-19, as well as considerations regarding the social unrest we are experiencing, with key players such as the Fire Department, Police, the City, Carson High School, Parks and Rec and others, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to cancel the event this year for safety reasons,” said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO.

Haas said she is working to move the event to the first weekend in September during the Labor Day holiday.

“Proceeds from the event go to assist elders with their quest to remain independent with dignity,” said Haas, and help fund services such as transportation, respite care, Farmer’s Market coupons, exercise programs, pro-bono legal services, companionship, and homemaker house cleaning services.