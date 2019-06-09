Carson City celebrates National Trails Day

National Trails Day was June 1. We celebrated by having prominent trail builders and supporters give a say words, including Mayor Bob Crowell, to a group of more than 70 participants, our biggest National Trails Day event yet. A special mention to Jeff Potter, who led 33 volunteers from Muscle Powered, Great Basin Institute and Tahoe Rim Trail Association. The volunteers collectively donated 186 hours to complete a connector trail from Ash Canyon Road to a new Open Space acquisition near Ash Canyon. Other participants enjoyed the beautiful views from this new open space on a guided interpretive hike. For information on trails in Carson City, go to carson.org/trails and/or musclepowered.org.