Carson City Chamber, arts events cancelled

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce Soups On luncheon celebrating women’s history month scheduled for March 26 is postponed.

The Chamber has also cancelled its April 8 Leadership class.

A presentation on the economic impact of the arts that was to be held at the Chamber on March 17 as well as at the Cultural Commission meeting that evening, which is now cancelled.

The reception on March 27 for a new exhibit of local artist’s work at the Governor’s Mansion called the First Lady Presents is postponed.