Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute graduates 20

Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute graduates pose following their graduation July 8.

Courtesy

The Carson City Chamber Institute Leadership Class of 2020 graduated on Wednesday, July 8.

Twenty students were presented their Leadership Certificate of Completion by Mayor Robert Crowell — honorary graduate of the Class of 2012 — who has presented each class with their certificates since becoming mayor in 2008.

Though the primary purpose of the eight-month session is to create future leaders through educating them about this multi-faceted city, most classes have left a lasting legacy for residents by completing a class project as part of their learning experience to further enhance the quality of life of our citizens.

This class chose two projects: one to create a warm atmosphere within CASA for the abused children forced to flee their home by repainting and redecorating two receiving rooms and the second to enhance the legacy left by the Class of 2019 that built our city’s first bee habitat behind the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center by creating an inviting trailhead for the Foothill Trail and enhancing the CTH Serenity Stroll.

Through fund-raising and volunteerism, the class completed both projects in time for graduation that was held at the trail head of the Foothill Trail. Those who are hikers will now have the opportunity to stroll quietly along the trails enjoying the unique and original art project created by Washoe Valley Custom Metal Graphics artist Robbie St. Clair especially commissioned for the project.

Though there was much mitigation at the trail head by the Class of 2019 to prepare the land for the bee hotel, the Class of 2020 chose to improve the site even further by marrying art and nature attracting both bee and humans. Carson City was selected as the 76th Bee City USA in 2018 and has been a Tree City USA for the past 26 years.

Through a combined grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, and UNR Extension, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources, 25 bee-friendly trees were planted along the hillside and along the Serenity Stroll providing a shady spot for contemplation when the trees mature. Benches were installed on both trails along with new trail head signage.

The date of the next Leadership Institute has not been announced because of the continuing concern of COVID-19

Class of 2020 graduates:

Carol Akers – Carson City Consolidated Municipality

Lori Baxter – Bella Vita Bistro & Catering Company

Vanna Bells – Carson City Library

Jeff Downs – Western Nevada College

Selina Giesler – City National Bank

Tina Holland – Visiting Angels

Tandi Maginnis – Community Counseling Center

Maureen McGrew – Greater Nevada Credit Union

Desi Navarro – Carson City Consolidated Municipality

Joe Ortiz – Hoffman Plumbing LLC

James “Jim” Primka – Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Garrit Pruyt – Carson City District Attorney’s Office

Bob Roll – Cinderlite Trucking Corporation

Brandy Runge-Rundell – Eagle Valley Children’s Home

Adam Shochat – Southwest Gas Corporation

Lisa K. Taylor – UNR Cooperative Extension

Christine Tuttle – Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Nicole Walker – Eagle Valley Children’s Home

Kris Wells – AT&T

Ashley Wilhelm – Nevada State Bank