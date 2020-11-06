Carson City chase ends with drug, weapon charges arrest

Robert Angel Gonzales, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon after the Carson City Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic charges at the entrance of the Rail Road Museum on Carson Street at Fairview Drive.

SET Deputies made contact with the driver and passengers who refused to exit the vehicle. The driver fled the area, driving recklessly through the parking lot of the museum.

The suspect vehicle attempted to cross railroad tracks, crashing into a railroad turntable ditch. The driver identified as Gonzales, from Buena Park, Calif., ran from the scene with a handgun in his hand. Gonzales was taken into custody a short distance from the crash. Drugs were located in his pocket.

His charges include possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, evading, prohibited in possession of a handgun, Nevada Parole and Probation violation, resisting a peace officer, along with other traffic charges.