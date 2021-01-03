Carson City chiropractic office purchases building

After more than 20 years in business, Pastro Advanced Chiropractic has purchased its office building at 3232 Carmine St., in Carson City.

The $250,000 deal included a low-interest SBA 504 loan, with 10% down, facilitated by Nevada State Development Corp., the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider. Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in the financing package.

“This is a long time in the making and I’m extremely excited to have purchased the building I have been using for my business for quite some time” said Dr. Bradley Pastro, owner of Pastro Advanced Chiropractic. “Owning the building in which I have been operating provides me with more freedom of movement as I continue to expand my business model.”

Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with Nevada State Development Corp., said: “This was a great project to work on. It was the right fit at the right price. This highly regarded chiropractic practice deserves to own the building that has been instrumental in growing their client base. We see nothing but continued success in Dr. Pastro’s future.”

Pastro started professionally in the field with Advanced Chiropractic in Reno in 1993. He purchased the business in 1996, relocated to Carson City and subsequently formed his professional LLC in 2008, changing the name to Pastro Advanced Chiropractic.

The practice is equipped to handle a comprehensive spectrum of subluxation, soft tissue injuries, scoliosis, pediatrics and advanced chiropractic case management for all ages with additional focus on geriatric chiropractic care, migraine headache treatment, sports injuries, nutritional counseling digestive problems, auto accidents, arm and leg pain, sciatica, and carpal tunnel syndrome. The facility is also equipped with an on-premise X-Ray machine.

Pastro Advanced Chiropractic has begun offering “concierge” services where patients pay a monthly fee for access over and above insurance coverages in order to expand the patient base.

Pastro Advanced Chiropractic serves Carson City, Dayton, Gardnerville and the surrounding region.

For information about Nevada State Development Corp., visit http://www.nsdc.com.