Carson City church school gets $72,000 homeland security grant

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., Monday announced $10 million in homeland security grants for the state of Nevada.

They said the funding will be used to protect the state and cities as well as places of worship and public transportation systems.

Carson City’s St. Teresa of Avila school was awarded $72,936.

More than half the money, $5.25 million, will go to the Urban Area Security Initiative for the Las Vegas area.

The state homeland security program will receive most of the rest, $4.29 million.

Three Las Vegas religious groups were awarded a total of $299,877. Finally, the Intercity Bus Security program awarded $27,882 to TC Nevada.