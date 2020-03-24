Carson City closes City Hall due to coronavirus; services available online

In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate regarding COVID-19, Carson City City Hall will be closed to the public beginning March 24.

Services will continue by telephone, fax and email, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assessor’s Office

Property records, maps, and property assessment information is available 24/7 at http://www.carson.org/assessor. Questions or concerns can be emailed to assr@carson.org or faxed to 775-887-2139. For questions or to make an appointment for mobile home titles and personal exemptions, call 775-887-2130 or fax 775-887-2139.

Treasurer’s Office

Property tax payments, utility payments or any city related payments can be made online at http://www.carson.org. Checks can be mailed to 201 N. Carson St., Suite 5, Carson City, 89701 or placed in the drop box behind City Hall on North Plaza Street. The Treasurer can be reached at 775-887-2092, fax 775-887-2102 or email at treasurer@carson.org.

Public Guardian

For questions, concerns or to make an appointment contact the office at 775-887-2295.

Finance

For questions or to make an appointment to pick up checks or documents call 775-887-2133.

Human Resources

For questions, to make an appointment or to send employment documents call 775-887-2103 or email cchr@carson.org.

Executive Offices

775-887-2100 or cceo@carson.org.

Information Technology

775-887-2160.

Clerk-Recorder’s Office

The Recorder’s Office will continue to record all documents that are received electronically or by mail, as well as answer telephone calls and emails.

Individuals may call the office to schedule an appointment if they must hand-deliver a document to be recorded. The public will continue to be able to search recorded documents online dated 1962 to present.

As is normal practice, documents required prior to 1962 will need to be requested by phone or email and our office will provide copies at the statutory fee. Office hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Public Meetings/Public Records Departments will continue to provide staff for all scheduled public meetings, as well as, track and forward any public records requests that are received. This department will continue to scan records and provide assistance with public record request searches. There will be no changes, unless any are mandated, to these departments. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clerk’s office will suspend issuing any marriage certificates or filing any notary bonds until further notice. For those who need immediate assistance with recording a marriage certificate, staff will be available by appointment. All Saturday hours previously held for issuing marriage licenses and having a civil ceremony performed by a Justice of the Peace have been suspended until further notice. Clerk staff will continue to provide certified copies of previously recorded marriage certificates and answer telephone calls and email. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The election department will remain open by appointment. Individuals may register online if they have a Nevada driver’s license and a Social Security number. They may also call our office and request a registration form be mailed to them, or they may schedule an appointment to meet with a deputy clerk and a voter registration form will be provided in person.

Office hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Public Administrator office will remain functioning as normal, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courts

The Carson City Justice/Municipal Court has suspended all eviction proceedings until further order of the court. The public is encouraged to contact the Justice/Municipal Court via email with any questions or concerns.

Justice Court Clerk’s Office, email, JusticeCourtClerk@carson.org. Office hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Telephone 775-887-2121, option 4.