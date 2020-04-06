Carson City Community Conversation on COVID-19 to stream April 8

The Carson City Chamber is partnering with NGBN Carson City TV and the Nevada Appeal to bring the first Community Conversation streamed live to area residents on Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

The topic will be the impact of COVID-19 on our community and what is being done and what can be done to stem further outbreaks along with how those most affected by the sudden downturn in the economy can get assistance.

While Carson City and the surrounding three counties have not experienced the number of cases seen in the much larger cities, the impact is being felt more by the closure of what has been termed non-essential businesses resulting in unemployment in record numbers when just a few weeks ago, employment was at an all-time high.

Various topics will be discussed by those who can provide authentic, up-to-date information.

Guests confirmed for Community Conversation-COVID-19 will include Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell; Alan Garrett, CEO Carson Tahoe Hospital; Richard Stokes, Superintendent Carson City School District; Nicki Aaker, Director Carson City Health & Human Services, and Sean Slamon, Carson City Fire Chief and Emergency Manager.

On the state level, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, director Department of Education, Training, Rehabilitation (DETR) will discuss how unemployment benefits will be paid and how to access them. Caleb Cage, Incident Commander for the Covid-19 Mission will discuss the role of the Nevada National Guard.

On the federal level, two officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information to businesses on how they will best be able to access funds through the Office of Disaster Assistance. Corey Williams is the Public Information Officer of the Field Operations Center-West based out of Sacramento and Joseph Amato is the Nevada District Director. More guest announcements will be forthcoming.

To comply with the mandate for social distancing, all guests will be streamed live from their office or home and will answer the most pressing questions.

National Grassroots Broadcast Network and its flagship affiliate, NGBN Carson City TV is headquartered in Carson City and currently produces Good Day Carson City live Monday-Friday in conjunction with the Nevada Appeal. Community members will be able to text in their questions, email in their questions as well as post their questions on social media.

The conversation will last for 90 minutes and should provide area residents with much-needed information from those on the front lines.

Community Conversation can be seen on the following streaming platforms Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV by downloading ‘NGBN.TV” and scrolling to the Carson City channel.

The Nevada Appeal will stream live from its Facebook page.