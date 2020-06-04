Carson City coronavirus community-based testing Tuesday

Community-Based Testing for residents without symptoms

An additional community-based testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms will be held June 9, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City.

Approximately 400 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.