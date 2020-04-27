Carson City COVID-19 testing phone line not functioning

The phone line to arrange for a COVID-19 testing for individuals without symptoms is down.

Carson City Health and Human Services announced last week it would make available up to 1,800 tests for quad-county residents who are not experiencing any symptoms. Until now, testing from CCHHS has been available only for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Starting at 8 a.m., the line was to be available for individuals to make an appointment for a test sometime during the week of May 4. Tests will be available in Carson City, and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

“At this time, we are not sure what time the line went down. It previously went to a voicemail thanking people for calling and to call back starting April 27,” said Jessica Rapp, public information officer, CCHHS. “We are diligently working to fix the problem and will let everyone know when the line is back up.”

The reservation line is 775-782-9090.