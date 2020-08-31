Carson City deputies cleared in shooting of man holding infant hostage

Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury issued a report Monday clearing three Carson City sheriff’s deputies of wrongdoing in the shooting death of Cortney Staley.

Staley was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2019, after a four-hour stand-off. When negotiations broke down, Staley threatened to kill his 11-month old child.

After two gunshots inside the residence followed by a third, deputies made entry . He pointed the pistol at the deputies as they entered and fired the weapon. The deputies returned fire, killing Staley.

The child was unhurt and found in the residence.

Woodbury’s report states that in this case the use of deadly force was “reasonable and justified” under Nevada law.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Division of Investigations and the Washoe County Crime Lab.

The full report is available on the DA’s website.