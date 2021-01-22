Carson City deputies looking for runaway

On December 14, 2020, Xavier Pierce ran away from his home in Carson City. Pierce is believed to be in the Carson City area and may be riding a red bicycle.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, Pierce’s mother discovered his wet clothing in their garage and it appeared he changed his clothing. Pierce does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.

Pierce has returned to his mother’s home on at least two different occasions, the most recent being on Jan. 4, 2021. Pierce’s mother believes he is coming to the home when she is gone to change clothes. On Friday, Jan. 22, Pierce’s mother received information that he was possibly seen in the area of Stewart and Long Street.

Pierce is a white male juvenile. He is 16 years old. He is approximately 5’6” and is 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description.