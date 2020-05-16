Carson City develops policy for setting speed limits

Carson City has instituted a speed limit policy to provide a consistent methodology for setting limits on new roads and reviewing them on existing ones.

Changes to traffic volume or incidents of accidents can trigger a review of a road’s speed limit, Chris Martinovich, transportation/traffic engineer, told the Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday.

New lane configurations or changes to on-street parking could also cause review of the limit.

Included in the review will be the speed at which the majority of drivers already drive. Assuming safety and enforcement is protected, if 85 percent of drivers drive a road at 33 mph the speed limit would be set at the closest limit rounded down or 30 mph.

Speed limits for new roads are set based on the road’s design and purpose.

The RTC also voted to award two street contracts to Sierra Nevada Construction Inc., one contract for $463,657.70 to do a slurry seal on Saliman Road between Fairview Drive and Long Street, and another for $257,407.70 for a micro-surface on Roop Street between Robinson Street and Hot Springs Road.