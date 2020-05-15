Carson City disc golf park to close on Mondays

Starting Monday, May 18, Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park will be closed on Mondays for course maintenance.

During the closure, volunteers will be working on general maintenance to the tee pads, trails, baskets, and course clean up. Volunteers from the Eagle Valley Disc Golf Association will be on hand and providing the maintenance and guidance to any people interested in volunteering.

Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park is open daily sunrise to sunset. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing, bring hand sanitizer and wipes to keep discs and equipment clean. Groups must be less than 10 people. If the parking lot is full upon arrival, choose another time to participate.

There may be periodic course closures for ongoing maintenance activities. Please checkcarson.org/parksandrec and social media for scheduling updates.

If interested in volunteering on Mondays and helping with the ongoing maintenance of the Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park, contact David Navarro, Parks Operation Superintendent at 775-887-2262 or email at dnavarro@carson.org.