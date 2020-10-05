Carson City District Attorney’s office shut because of pandemic

The Carson City District Attorney’s office has been closed to the public because of “internal COVID-19 infections.”

A social media post said the office, “is not currently accepting in-person visitors.”

“All appointments must be by telephone or video conference,” according to the notice.

Lawyers and others dropping off documents were advised to us the drop-box outside the courthouse or inside the hallway.

‘”If you have a document that needs to be seen immediately, please email it to CCDAinfo@Carson.org.

“We will be open for personal visits as soon as we can safely do so,” the notice concludes.