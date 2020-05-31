Carson City, Douglas County see four new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 193 with 139 recoveries and five deaths, 49 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 98 28 66 4 2 Douglas County 32 7 25 0 Lyon County 62 14 47 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 193 49 139 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

In support of the State’s request to increase testing, we will be offering additional community-based COVID-19 testing for Quad-County residents for those without symptoms. The first event will be Tuesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Fork Fire Protection District Station 12 (3620 North Sunridge Dr., Carson City). Approximately 200 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

Testing of Quad-County residents is continuing to expand. Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.