Carson City Eagle Scout and volunteers restore ‘C’ on C Hill

About 40 volunteers showed up bright and early Saturday morning to help Eagle Scout Gabe Crossman restore the iconic ‘C’ on C Hill.

Crossman, a Carson High School senior, chose C Hill for his Eagle Scout and senior class projects.

“I just wanted to do something in service to the community,” said Crossman after giving gathered volunteers directions and safety guidelines before the group took off for a hike up the hill from the trailhead off McKay Drive.

Crossman said the first order of business would be weed and trash removal then forming a human chain, as a safety measure, to remove rocks. He estimated the project would take four to five hours to complete.

“I think it’s wonderful. One of the things I love about Carson City is when somebody sees something that needs doing they rally together and make it happen,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent, Carson City School District, and a fellow Eagle Scout who volunteered.

Also on hand were fellow Eagle Scouts, former Eagle Scout leaders like Brandon Whitmore and his dog Bullet, and even one-year old Monty Romeo who stayed at the base with his mom Sara Romeo while three of his older siblings hiked up the trail to help.

Carson High students Kaylee Konze, who shot photos, and student body president Hannah Kaiser were there, too.

“I got calls,” about the C, said Kaiser, “and there was some confusion whether last year’s class was going to do it or this year’s class, then Gabe said he was going to do it.”

Crossman worked with Jerry McCullough, a Carson High grad who had a created a Facebook page to get the C redone to coordinate their efforts, as well as with Parks, Recreation and Open Space, which provided guidance and many of the tools.

Peter Sinnott, the school’s cross country coach and owner, Western Environment Inc., a landscaping business, loaned the group three weed trimmers, said Laurel Crossman, Gabe’s mom.

Crossman said her son had the idea for the project but first wanted to find a way to preserve the “TJ3” memorial made by classmates for Timothy Jones, who died in 2017 after an automobile accident on Kings Canyon Road.

Crossman came up with the idea of flying a drone on the hill to videotape the memorial for posterity.

Raymond Medeiros, CCSD’s director of innovation and technology, flew the drone and made a one-minute video now available on youtube.com at https://youtu.be/VTy3TzC7qkg.

“I love the flag and I think it’s time to go back to the C,” said Paula Baum, a Carson City resident who showed up at 7 a.m. sharp. “I read it was going to happen so I am here to help.”