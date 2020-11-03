Carson City election 2020 results: White leading in Board of Supervisors race | NevadaAppeal.com
Carson City election 2020 results: White leading in Board of Supervisors race

Unofficial results.

District Court Judge District 1, Department 1

6 year term

JAMES TODD RUSSELL — 22837

District Court Judge District 1, Department 2

6 year term

JIM WILSON — 22, 644

School Trustee District 7

4 year term

JOE CACIOPPO — 15,551 63%

Joy R. Trushenski — 9,103 37%

Board of Supervisors Ward 2

4 year term

Maurice “Mo” White — 14,715 57.86%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch — 10,717 42.14%

How Carson City voted:

President

4 year term

Joseph R. Biden-D — 11,775 43%

Don Blankenship-IAP 88 0.3%

Jo Jorgensen-LPN 344 1.26%

Donald J. Trump-R — 14,846 54%

None — 295 1%

Congress District 2

2 year term

Patricia Ackerman-D — 10,824 40%

Mark E. Amodei, -R — 15,484 57.5%

Janine Hansen-I — 634 2.35%

Assembly District 40

2 year term

Sena Loyd, -D — 11,032 41.5%

Philip “PK” O’Neill -R — 15,586 59%

Question 1 – Reform Higher Ed Governance Constitutional Amendment

Yes, 9,271 – 35.8% percent

No, 16,605 – 64% percent

Question 2 – Allow Same-Sex Marriage Constitutional Amendment

Yes, 15,247 – 57.4% percent

No, 11,326 – 42.6% percent

Question 3 – Revise Bd of Pardons Conduct Constitutional Amendment

Yes, 13,405 – 51.1 percent

No, 12,782 – 48.8 percent

Question 4 – Create List of Voter Rights Constitutional Amendment

Yes, 14,011 – 53.1 percent

No, 12,337 – 46.8 percent

Question 6 – Increase Renewable Energy Amendment by Initiative

Yes, 12,372 – 46.8 percent

No, 14,045 – 53.1 percent

Unofficial Carson City election results as of Nov. 3Download

Carson City
