Carson City election 2020 results: White leading in Board of Supervisors race
Unofficial results.
District Court Judge District 1, Department 1
6 year term
JAMES TODD RUSSELL — 22837
District Court Judge District 1, Department 2
6 year term
JIM WILSON — 22, 644
School Trustee District 7
4 year term
JOE CACIOPPO — 15,551 63%
Joy R. Trushenski — 9,103 37%
Board of Supervisors Ward 2
4 year term
Maurice “Mo” White — 14,715 57.86%
Stacie Wilke-McCulloch — 10,717 42.14%
How Carson City voted:
President
4 year term
Joseph R. Biden-D — 11,775 43%
Don Blankenship-IAP 88 0.3%
Jo Jorgensen-LPN 344 1.26%
Donald J. Trump-R — 14,846 54%
None — 295 1%
Congress District 2
2 year term
Patricia Ackerman-D — 10,824 40%
Mark E. Amodei, -R — 15,484 57.5%
Janine Hansen-I — 634 2.35%
Assembly District 40
2 year term
Sena Loyd, -D — 11,032 41.5%
Philip “PK” O’Neill -R — 15,586 59%
Question 1 – Reform Higher Ed Governance Constitutional Amendment
Yes, 9,271 – 35.8% percent
No, 16,605 – 64% percent
Question 2 – Allow Same-Sex Marriage Constitutional Amendment
Yes, 15,247 – 57.4% percent
No, 11,326 – 42.6% percent
Question 3 – Revise Bd of Pardons Conduct Constitutional Amendment
Yes, 13,405 – 51.1 percent
No, 12,782 – 48.8 percent
Question 4 – Create List of Voter Rights Constitutional Amendment
Yes, 14,011 – 53.1 percent
No, 12,337 – 46.8 percent
Question 6 – Increase Renewable Energy Amendment by Initiative
Yes, 12,372 – 46.8 percent
No, 14,045 – 53.1 percent