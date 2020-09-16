Carson City extends hours for 15 mph limit in school zones

Carson City has extended hours for school speed zones, according to a news release from the Carson City School District.

The new rule is a 15 mph speed limit in school zones from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session. Previously, the lower speed limit was in effect for two-hour windows before and after school, the release said.

Last year, the school district, Carson City Public Works and government officials conducted a safety review study designed to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in school zones, the release said.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors voted to approve extensions to the school zones in June. This effort was part of the Carson City Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Master Plan to implement a school zone speed standard at all elementary, middle and high schools in Carson City, the release said.

Speed feedback signs and flashing light school zone signs have been programmed to reflect the new school speed zone standard hours. Work to install the updated signs and locations began Sept. 8. It is anticipated to take 3-4 weeks to complete.

School zone times and hours are only applicable during school hours, not during holidays or weekends. Also, all school zones are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise posted as “When Flashing.”