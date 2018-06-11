Carson City Fair July 25-29 to support youth livestock projects

The Carson City Fair taking place July 25-29 at Fuji Park will feature an array of activities, including the Youth Livestock Auction, from 5 to 7 p.m. July 28, when Nevada's youth will sell their livestock projects.

These young people are 4-H, FFA, and Grange members as well as independent. Any young person in the state of Nevada, as well as any state that has a county bordering Nevada, may participate.

The community's support by purchasing an animal at auction is priceless. Many of these young people use the proceeds to put in their college savings accounts and to purchase things they need.

Even more important, community support and participation encourages young people engaged in positive pursuits. Anyone can participate in the auction, either as an individual or as a group.

To register to buy an animal, simply arrive a few minutes early to get a buyer's number.

Those who know ahead of time that they are looking for a certain species or want to represent a certain area are asked to contact fair organizer Lindsay Chichester, 775-887-2252, chichesterl@unce.unr.edu.

She can connect buyers with growers so that relationships can be established in advance.

Fuji Park is at 601 Old Clear Creek Road.