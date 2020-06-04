Carson City farmers market starts Saturday

The Carson Farmers Market is kicking off the 2020 season COVID style. There will be modifications to the market to comply with all state and local laws and requirements to allow them to remain operating.

The Carson Farmers Market will begin Saturday and runs every Saturday through the last weekend on Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of the 3rd and Curry Street.

“We have created the modified rules and procedures based on the governor’s guidelines and local agency’s guidance,” said Breana Coons, market manager. “We are continuously working on our procedures in order to keep our customers, vendors and volunteers safe.”

New guidelines eliminated drinking stations, sampling, onsite food preparation, non-food vendors, entertainment.

New handwashing stations have been added.

Vendors can’t touch reusable bags

Grab-and-go pre-packaged produce is encouraged

Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

Masks are encouraged

Do not touch anything unless purchasing

If you are sick stay home

Wash hands frequently

Reminder: No pets are allowed at the farmers market, only service animals.

For information, visit http://www.carsonfarmersmarket.com