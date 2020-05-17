Carson City farmers market updates procedures for coronavirus

The Carson Farmers Market has posted new procedures for the upcoming summer-long event.

Carson City officials still have to sign off on the procedures, but organizers wanted to start making information available to the public and market vendors.

“We put them on our website and will update them as things change,” said Breana Coons, market manager.

The new guidelines call for 10 feet whenever possible between each vendor.

There will be only farmers and ranchers exhibiting and no artisan booths. Also, the event will not include entertainment, seating, drinking stations or food sampling.

The procedures for vendors include wearing facemasks for personnel working with the public. The guidelines also encourage pre-packaged produce.

For customers, the market is recommending wearing a mask and asking patrons to shop quickly and maintain social distancing.

The procedures are available at https://carsonfarmersmarket.com/resources/carson-farmers-market-rule-and-procedures-for-covid-19-2020/

The Carson Farmers Market is located in the 3rd Street parking lot downtown, between Curry and Nevada streets. The market starts June 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and runs every Saturday through Sept. 26.