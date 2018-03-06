Carson City fun run to benefit local animals

Put on your running shoes and bring your dogs. Silver Strike Crossfit and the Carson Animal Services Initiative will host the "Will Run for Treats, But Irish We Were Woding" 5K–9 fun run/3K walk St. Patrick's day weekend. The event, which benefits local animals in need, takes place March 18 beginning at Silver Strike Crossfit, 3260 Centennial Park Drive in Carson City.

The race starts at 9:30 a.m., registration opens at 8:45 a.m. Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to bring their well-behaved leashed dogs to join in the fun. There will be prizes for people and pups, a raffle, plus food available for purchase from the Nevada Nosh food truck. All participants will also receive a free week of Crossfit and yoga classes.

Organizer and Crossfit coach Amber Putz says the partnership makes perfect sense. "At Silver Strike Crossfit we are not just about fitness, we are also about building a sense of community," she said. "We believe it's important to give back, and since our gym is pet friendly, and we often work out alongside our furry friends, it makes sense to host this event and help our local shelters and animals."

Proceeds will benefit the Carson Tahoe SPCA. "The Carson Animal Services Initiative is thrilled to team with Silver Strike Crossfit for this year's 5K-9 event," said CASI Chairperson Lisa Schuette, "CASI helps equip animal shelters and supports programs that reduce animal suffering. This event will not only raise money for the animals but also awareness of the Carson Tahoe SPCA and the great work they do."

Advance registration is $30, runners signed up by March 10 are guaranteed a shirt, or enter for $20 without a shirt. Registration the day of the event is $35. Sign up online at http://www.friendsof casi.org or call 775-671-2413 for information.