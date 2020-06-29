Carson City grants available for coronavirus-related projects

Carson City has $283,213 in community development block grant funding for projects to help battle coronavirus, according to a news release.

The funds have to be used specifically for the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the coronavirus, according to the release.

Categories include:

• Building and improvements including public facilities

• Assistance to business including special economic development assistance

• Provision of new or quantifiably increased public services

• Planning, capacity building and technical assistance

The grant application and guidelines are located at: https://www.carson.org/government/grant-funding.

Projects will be scheduled to be completed within 12 months of the project award date with the exception of construction projects. Construction projects must be completed within 24 months of the project award date.

Applicants need to e-mail the grants administrator by July 13 regarding the Environmental Review that is part of the application, at grants@carson.org.

Applications are due July 24 by 5 p.m.

Applications are to be submitted to Carson City by mail to the following address:

Carson City

201 N. Carson Street # 3

Carson City, NV 89701

Attention Grants Administrator.

All questions can be e-mailed to the Carson City Grants Administrator at grants@carson.org or by phone at 775-283-7069.

Carson City will assemble an Application Review Workgroup (ARW) to review, read and score all applications. The ARW recommendations will be presented to the Carson City Board of Supervisors; thereafter, the Board of Supervisors will have final approval on funding.