Carson City groups hold food drive on Friday

A Northern Nevada food drive will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive’s goal is to collect non-perishable food items to continue to support our neighbors facing food insecurity in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Drive through and drop off locations are:

• Carson City SDA Church Pantry, 405 E. College Parkway

• FISH – Friends In Service Helping, 138 E. Long St.

• Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 3690 U.S. Highway 395

• Northern Nevada Dream Center, donate at Capital Ford, 3660 S. Carson St.

• The Salvation Army, 911 E 2nd St.

• Dayton Food Pantry, 209 Dayton Valley Road

• Carson Valley Community Food Closet, 1251 Waterloo Lane

• Fish Thrift Store, 1561 U.S. Highway 395 N.