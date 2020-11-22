Carson City has 13th death from COVID-19 Saturday

On Saturday, Carson City Health and Human Services reported its 13th death from COVID-19.

On Sunday, health officials in Nevada have reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They said the 2,155 confirmed cases Sunday increased the state’s total to 133,888 since the pandemic began.

There were six reported coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, pushing the known death toll toll to 2,017.

On Saturday, health officials reported 29 deaths for the second day in a row plus 2,019 new cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.