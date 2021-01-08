Carson City has PPE, heater reimbursements for businesses

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Carson City was able to purchase personal protective equipment, including sanitizer, disposable gloves and masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizer stands, and cleaning solution to create a stock of supplies for Carson City businesses, according to a news release from Carson City.

These items are available and will continue to be distributed until stocked items are gone. Visit carson.org/ppe to apply for supply assistance.

Orders must be made online; for application assistance call 775-887-2100.

In addition, on Nov. 19, the city began issuing reimbursements for commercial portable heaters purchased by the city’s businesses under the condition that the heater specifications were approved by the Carson City Fire Prevention Division.

The deadline for funding used for reimbursement was Dec. 30. Businesses that purchased commercial portable heaters Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 may be eligible for reimbursement.

Visit carson.org/heater to apply. All requests for reimbursement for the heaters need to be submitted by Jan. 22.

For questions relating to portable heater specifications contact Dave Ruben, Battalion Chief/Fire Marshal, at 775-283-7153.

For questions regarding the reimbursement, call Mirjana Gavric, grants administrator, at 775-283-7069.