Carson City Health and Human Services: Douglas woman is 2nd positive coronavirus case reported in Quad City region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting a second positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This is the second case reported in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

The patient is a female Douglas County resident in her 30’s. She lives with family members who are being monitored for symptoms and tested at a local facility should symptoms arise. We will not be releasing any additional details on the individual to protect their privacy. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve her community.

After feeling symptoms, the patient contacted the COVID hotline. Through this contact she was sent for testing. Carson City Health and Human Services is contact tracing and monitoring the patient. She is self-isolating inside her home.

While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties is considerably low.

The public can help response by:

Not going to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve the most severe needs.

Practice everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

o Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

o Stay home when you are sick.

o Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cell phones.

o Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going

to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this time, CCHHS is actively investigating this case and will provide more information when it becomes available. Stay informed; for updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is (775) 283-4789.