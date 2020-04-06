Carson City Health and Human Services reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Lyon County, 6 recoveries

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) of Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting one new positive case and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 22, with 8 recoveries, 14 cases remain active as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 6.

The new case, a male Lyon County resident in his 40s, is self-isolating at home and is in a stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 11 7 4 0 Douglas County 7 3 4 0 Lyon County 4 4 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 22 14 8 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and places where social distancing is difficult to maintain. The cloth face covering should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape. For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8am-5pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.