Carson City Health and Human Services reports no new COVID-19 cases
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties on Sunday, April 5. The number of active cases in the Quad-County region remains at 18 with two recoveries.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|10
|9
|1
|0
|Douglas County
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Lyon County
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Storey County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|20
|18
|2
|0
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
