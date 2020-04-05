Carson City Health and Human Services reports no new COVID-19 cases | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health and Human Services reports no new COVID-19 cases

News | April 5, 2020

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties on Sunday, April 5. The number of active cases in the Quad-County region remains at 18 with two recoveries.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City10910
Douglas County7610
Lyon County3300
Storey County0000
TOTAL201820

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

