Carson City Health and Human Services reports no new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties on Sunday, April 5. The number of active cases in the Quad-County region remains at 18 with two recoveries.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 10 9 1 0 Douglas County 7 6 1 0 Lyon County 3 3 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 20 18 2 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).