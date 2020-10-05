Carson City Health & Human Services reports 8th death from COVID-19 in Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death to due COVID-19, nine new cases, and eight additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,361, with 1,250 recoveries and 17 deaths, 94 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 570 34 528 8 Douglas County 324 24 299 1 Lyon County 450 36 413 8 Storey County 11 1 10 0 TOTAL 1,361 94 1,250 17

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

October 7 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pau Wa Lu Middle School (701 Long Valley Rd, Gardnerville)

, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. October 8 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley High School (1300 US Highway 95A, Fernley)

, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. October 10 th , 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City)

, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.