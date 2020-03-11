Carson City health inspections for February 24 to 28, 2020

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Feb. 24 to 28. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Trader Joe’s #281, 3790 U.S. 395 #401, market, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Inspector observed the two doors in the back storage area not completely sealed to prevent pest/vermin access to the inside of the establishment.

La Salsa Grill, 963 Topsy Lane #316, restaurant, score 0, grade: A.

La Salsa Grill, 963 Topsy Lane #316, bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Timbers, 124 E. Eighth St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Tap Shack, 112 Rice St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Vino’s, 3228 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Valley Middle School, school cafeteria – fee exempt, 4151 E. Fifth St., score 2, grade: A. Critical violation: The water temperature of the final rinse is less than 160 degrees Fahrenheit as measured at the dish rack. Final rinse temperature was found to be at 141 degrees Fahrenheit and needs to be at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Little Caesar’s Pizza, take out, Fernando Santiago, 1820 E. William St., score 7, grade: A. Critical violation: Fixed equipment and/or tables/counters are not properly sanitized. Inspector observed food contact surfaces heavily soiled with food debris and grease. No sanitation buckets were prepared upon the inspector’s arrival to the facility (corrected Feb. 25). Non-critical violation: Employee was observed sitting on the counter in the back kitchen (corrected Feb. 25). Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface is not easily cleanable due to design or damage, specifically inspector observed shelving units and equipment heavily soiled with grease and debris. Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are dirty.

Artisan Cafe, 701 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; restaurant and bakery, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. The back door for indoor/outdoor access is not completely sealed to prevent pests/vermin from entering the facility.

Rand Ave. Convenience Store, 1800 E. 50 #14, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Bleu Cafe, LLC, 244 E. Winnie Lane, restaurant 0-50 seats; breakfast and lunch, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Refrigeration equipment does not have at least one thermometer that is permanently affixed. Inspector observed no thermometers in two of the units. Provide thermometers for those units to ensure that temperatures are visibly being monitored.

Bleu Cafe, LLC, 244 E. Winnie Lane, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Dairy Queen of Carson City, 3198 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Unprotected ice used for food. Inspector observed ice scoop handle in contact with ice used for food near the drive-through area. Ensure that ice scoops are stored in a separate container or with the handle up to prevent contamination. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed minor air gap on the bottom corner of the back door. Ensure that the door is completely sealed to prevent attraction of pests/vermin.

The Poke Beach, 1442 E. William St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Squeeze In, 308 N. Curry St. #103, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, deli department, score 0, grade: A.