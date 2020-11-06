Carson City health reports possible COVID-19 reinfection, 17 new cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting a possible COVID-19 reinfection in the Quad-County Region.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a reinfection as someone who was infected once, recovered, and then become infected again 90 or more days after the first positive result.

The individual first tested in June then again in October, which meets the 90-day period. We are working with the Nevada State Public Health Lab to conduct confirmatory genetic testing.

CCHHS is also reporting 17 new cases and 7 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,016, with 1,790 recoveries and 26 deaths; 200 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 875 105 760 10 Douglas County 452 32 418 2 Lyon County 664 59 591 14 Storey County 25 4 21 0 TOTAL 2,016 200 1,790 26

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.