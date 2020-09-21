Carson City HHS offers combined COVID-19 test/flu shot events

Carson City Health and Human Services will be combining drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events for Quad-County residents (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties).

Residents can choose to receive a flu vaccine and/or a COVID-19 test at each event from the comfort of their vehicle. No appointments or reservations needed.

The COVID-19 test is free, no insurance information will be collected for that test only. The test offered by CCHHS detects a current infection with the virus and does not detect previous infections.

For the flu vaccine CCHHS bills Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances. CCHHS is not a contracted provider for labor unions or Tricare. Please bring a copy of your insurance card with you.

For those who are uninsured or underinsured, a $20 admin fee is requested. However, no one will be turned away for their inability to pay.

“In previous years, we were able to offer flu vaccinations in schools throughout Carson City, Douglas County, and Lyon County to save time for the parents. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary precautions taken to protect communities, we were not able to go into schools. Offering drive-thru flu events throughout each of our counties is still a convenient opportunity for everyone to get vaccinated,” said Nicki Aaker, director of Carson City Health and Human Services.

Although the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, vaccination is more important this season than ever before. Getting vaccinated protects you, your family, and your community.

The combined flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events will begin Oct. 3 and will occur throughout the month at various locations throughout the Quad-County Region.

CCHHS continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents through the month of September. These events are for COVID-19 testing only, flu vaccine will not be available.

For information, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org.